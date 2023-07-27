Ancient Warrior Found Buried in 2,000-Year-Old Grave Was Female: Experts

Researchers have determined that a warrior found in a 2,000-year-old grave on an island southwest of Britain was likely female, according to a study published this week in the Journal of Archaeological Science.



The Iron Age remains, discovered on the isle of Bryher in 1999, had puzzled experts because they were buried with both a sword and shield, which were often placed beside males, and a mirror, which is more often associated with female burials. The grave is the only one known in Western Europe to contain both a shield and a mirror.



A team of British and American researchers analyzed the body's tooth enamel, finding with 96% probability that it was female. The results suggest that women may have played a part in British military raids earlier than previously thought.



The remains date to 100 or 50 B.C., decades before the warrior queen Boudicca led a revolt against the Romans in 60 A.D.



“Although we can never know completely about the symbolism of objects found in graves, the combination of a sword and a mirror suggests this woman had high status within her community and may have played a commanding role in local warfare, organizing or leading raids on rival groups,” Sarah Stark, a human skeleton biologist with Historic England, which funded the study, said in a statement.



Body decomposition made it impossible to identify the remains via DNA. Meanwhile, "tooth enamel is the hardest and most durable substance in the human body," said Glendon Parker, an environmental toxicologist at the University of California at Davis.



Archaeologists are still piecing together the lives of pre-Roman Celtic populations but believe their main form of warfare consisted of surprise raids on neighboring villages. Mirrors were thought of as supernatural portals to people who died in previous conflicts. But they also gave warriors a tactical advantage, allowing them to transmit light signals over longer distances.



The objects are on view at the Isles of Scilly Museum in England.