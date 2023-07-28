Ancient Roman Shipwreck Found off Coast of Italy

A cargo ship dating back to the 2nd Century BC, or even earlier, was found off the coast of Italy, less than a mile below sea level.

Archaeologists found the roughly 60-foot-long ancient Roman ship off the port of Civitavecchia, according to a report from the BBC.

The vessel was found on a sandy seabed around 525 feet below the surface of the sea some 50 miles north of Rome.

The arty squad of Italy’s Carabinieri police said the ship contained “hundreds” of ancient Roman terracotta jars, called amphorae, mostly intact, the BBC reported.

"The exceptional discovery is an important example of the shipwreck of a Roman ship facing the perils of the sea in an attempt to reach the coast, and bears witness to old maritime trading routes," the Carabinieri art squad said in a statement.

The ship was discovered and documented with the aid of a remotely operated robot.

It's uncertain what the jars on the ship contained, but amphorae were typically used to transport goods, according to the BBC.