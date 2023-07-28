Ancient Roman Shipwreck Found off Coast of Italy - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Ancient Roman Shipwreck Found off Coast of Italy

The ship contained hundreds of jars

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ancient shipwreckCarabinieri TPC

A cargo ship dating back to the 2nd Century BC, or even earlier, was found off the coast of Italy, less than a mile below sea level.

Archaeologists found the roughly 60-foot-long ancient Roman ship off the port of Civitavecchia, according to a report from the BBC.

The vessel was found on a sandy seabed around 525 feet below the surface of the sea some 50 miles north of Rome.

The arty squad of Italy’s Carabinieri police said the ship contained “hundreds” of ancient Roman terracotta jars, called amphorae, mostly intact, the BBC reported.

Read More

"The exceptional discovery is an important example of the shipwreck of a Roman ship facing the perils of the sea in an attempt to reach the coast, and bears witness to old maritime trading routes," the Carabinieri art squad said in a statement.

The ship was discovered and documented with the aid of a remotely operated robot.

It's uncertain what the jars on the ship contained, but amphorae were typically used to transport goods, according to the BBC.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.