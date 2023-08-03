Ancient Monuments in New Mexico Threatened by Blistering Temperatures

It is so hot in New Mexico right now that it is reportedly causing large chunks of cliffs to break and fall off into state park areas, leading to closures and concerns about the ancient structures in the area.
On July 21, the heat led to boulders the "size of refrigerators" breaking off a 50-foot-tall cliff. The boulders fell within feet of picnic tables at a campground in New Mexico’s Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to The Sacramento Bee. Less than a week later, it happened again.
"It is clear...the rock temperature in the area is hitting its annual high," Eric Bilderback, a geomorphologist, reportedly told park officials in July.
Blderback also said the fluctuation between rock temperatures "can certainly drive rock fracture."
Bilderback also added that while rock temperatures usually fall in August, "who knows this year."
Some campsites and trails at the New Mexico state park have since been closed indefinitely. The Sacramento Bee reports that the falling rocks pose a risk to several ancient structures featured at Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to the National Park Service.
Experts say that some of the ancient structures at the park, including ones built by the Pueblo peoples who occupied the area for over two millennia, date back to “between AD 850 and AD 1130,” according to The Sacramento Bee. Canyon walls in the area are also home to ancient petroglyphs or rock carvings.
The campground at the park had been occupied when the boulders fell, but no one was injured. The park’s Chief of Interpretation, Nathan Hatfield, told The Sacramento Bee that the sites near the cliffs were vacant at the time due largely to the day’s heat.
“Had those sites been occupied, people could have been injured," Hatfield reportedly added. "Some of the boulders were big enough that, had they landed on someone, the person could have been crushed.”
Chaco Culture National Historical Park announced several campsite and trail closures on July 27 because of the falling rocks. The park also shared photos of the crumbling cliffs on its social media page.
"All sites booked on recreation will be closed and refunded for the next month," the park said in a Facebook post. "It is currently unknown when the sites will reopen."
