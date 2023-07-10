Ancient ‘Female Divinity’ Statue Found Being Used as ‘Building Material’

A marble head, believed by culture officials to once have been part of a goddess statue, has been discovered in Rome.

"The newly found head, of elegant workmanship, carved in Greek marble, probably belongs to a statue of a female divinity, perhaps Aphrodite, of natural dimensions," the Capitoline Superintendent, Claudio Parisi Presicce, said in a press release.

Rome's mayor posted a photo to Twitter, showing an intact white marble head covered in dirt. "#Roma continues to return precious evidence of its past: a splendid intact marble head was found during the works in Piazza Augusto Imperatore attended by the @Sovrintendenza," Mayor Roberto Gualtieri stated in his tweet.

The artifact has been handed over to archaeologists, who are "busy cleaning and studying the find," he added. Parisi Presicce mentioned that the artifact had been "reused as building material" and was discovered in the foundation of an antique wall.

"The reuse of works sculptures, even of significant value, was a very common practice in the late Middle Ages, which allowed, as in this case, the fortunate preservation of important works of art," he elaborated.

The piece has not yet been dated by archaeologists, but it seems to be from the Augustan era, he said.