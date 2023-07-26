Anchorage Mayor Wants to Give Homeless People One-Way Tickets Out of Alaska Ahead of Winter

The mayor of Alaska’s largest city plans to expand a controversial program to offer homeless people a one-way flight to warmer cities ahead of the winter.

“It’s sad that had to get to this,” Mayor Dave Bronson said at a Tuesday news conference. “But we’re here to save lives. That’s my job.”

Bronson said the city made the same offer last year and 11 people took the tickets to the lower 48 states.

“This year because we don’t have any shelter space, we’re going to have to be far more robust,” Bronson said.

The city does not have a large permanent shelter. It had used a public arena as a mass-care facility during the pandemic. Approximately 500 people had stayed in the shelter.

But city officials decided to return it to its original purpose — hosting concerts and hockey games.

“When people approach us and want to go someplace warm,” Bronson said. “If they chose to do that we will support them.”

Bronson said it costs around $300 to fly someone to Los Angeles instead of paying around $100 a day to house them.

Anchorage Assembly Chair Christopher Constant told the Anchorage Daily News there have been no formal discussions with the Bronson administration on where the money is going to come from and questions sending people out of state.

“A good portion of our individuals experiencing homelessness are Alaska’s first people. This is their place. There is no other place,” he said.

Last year was the most deadly year in history for people dying in the street, with eight fatalities from exposure, according to the mayor.

Bronson said the city has spent $161 million on homelessness in the past three years.

“And we don’t even have a shelter,” he added.

He said the city needs 750 beds. Bronson added that he has wanted to build a large shelter but state lawmakers didn’t approve the plan.

The mayor said other localities have been sending homeless people to Anchorage. He noted that the city has 40% of the state’s population and 65% of the state’s homeless people.

“We need a statewide solution to a statewide problem,” Bronson said.

“Winter is coming. I’m left with these options.”