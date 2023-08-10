An 8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed by A Stray Bullet Gets More Than $1 Million From GoFundMe Fundraiser

GoFundMe donors have raised over $1 million for an 8-year-old California boy after he was paralyzed by a stray bullet.

The boy, only identified as Asa L., was injured on July 14 in a shootout on a freeway in Oakland, California, after the occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other. The California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post the boy was hit by a stray bullet that left him in grave condition.

Asa’s family created the online fundraiser, where they described the boy as a "soccer enthusiast, math wizard, and devoted brother and friend."

The bullet and bone fragments pierced and lodged into Asa’s spine. The boy survived but was left paralyzed below his neck, the GoFundMe said. He will require around-the-clock care from nurses, a mechanical respirator, and a feeding tube.

Despite his condition, Asa is "making us laugh, reading his favorite books and requesting songs by Imagine Dragons," his family wrote in the GoFundMe.

"His intellect, his spirit, and his love of life are very much intact," they said.

The family estimates it will cost about $250,000 to bring Asa home, which includes making accessibility modifications to his home, buying a power wheelchair, and purchasing assistive devices.

"Estimates indicate that Asa’s ongoing care could exceed $1 million in the first year alone," his family said.

The fundraiser also calls attention to "senseless gun violence." Asa’s family said in a Wednesday update that any donations exceeding $1 million will go to local and national organizations working to prevent gun violence.

The family will close the fundraiser Sunday.