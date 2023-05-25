Amsterdam's red light district now prohibits smoking cannabis in public, a move designed to curtail excessive partying by tourists. Individuals caught smoking marijuana in the central Burgwallen Oude-Zijde area could incur a €100 fine, equivalent to slightly over $107. Warning signs against public marijuana use are prominently displayed throughout the district.
This ban is part of the broader "Respectful Visit" initiative, launched by Amsterdam locals frustrated with tourists congesting the streets for hedonistic escapades. Additional measures include earlier closing times for bars and brothels, and a weekend ban on selling alcohol in stores.
Lian Heinhuis, the head of the local PvdA labour party, described the weed ban as a crucial message for the city in an interview with Dutch News. City councillors have voiced concerns over the “glassy-eyed tourist zombies” and many advocate for an outright ban on cannabis sales to tourists.
Heinhuis added, "Amsterdam is a city that’s built on freedom, but this is often misused by those seeking profit or partying. We are a city, not an amusement park."
