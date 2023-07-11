America’s Stress Capitals: Cleveland, Detroit, and Baltimore Top the List - The Messenger
America’s Stress Capitals: Cleveland, Detroit, and Baltimore Top the List

WalletHub assessed 39 metrics across a total of 182 cities

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Cleveland, Detroit, and Baltimore are the three most stressed-out cities in America, according to a study by WalletHub. The study took into account four main dimensions: stress from work, personal finances, family, and health and safety.

The personal finance site ranked Cleveland first in financial stress, second in health and safety stress, and third in family stress. Work stress, however, was less of a concern in this Midwestern city of about 368,000. Cleveland had the second-highest poverty rate in the country, surpassed only by Detroit, and also had the highest divorce rate.

Conversely, the cities with the least amount of stress included South Burlington, Vermont; Fremont, California; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Residents in Norfolk, Virginia, and Fayetteville, North Carolina, work the most hours each week, whereas people in Burlington, Vermont, and Tallahassee, Florida, work the fewest.

For the study, WalletHub evaluated 39 different metrics in the 150 most populous cities in the U.S., plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, totaling 182 cities. Factors such as binge drinking, sleep rates, mass shootings, childcare costs, and foreclosure rates were considered.

Stress has become particularly prevalent in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated Americans' financial and mental concerns and disrupted nearly every aspect of society.

According to a recent poll by the American Psychological Association, more than three-quarters of Americans say the future of the nation is a significant source of stress for them. In addition, 83% cite inflation as a source of stress.

Yuanshuai Si/Getty Images
