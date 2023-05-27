America’s Older Population Grew Fast in 2020: Census Data

The United States experienced a spike in the older population — but the percentage of people age 65 and older is still smaller than many countries, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Over 15 million people joined the country’s 65-plus population from 2010 to 2020, which is the highest growth in that area the country has recorded.

The second-highest spike was 5.7 million people from 1980 to 1990. There were a total of nearly 56 million people age 65 and older in 2020.

Getty Images

In 2010, people age 65 and older represented 13% of the population, and that figure grew to 16.8% in 2020. As baby boomers began to turn 65 in 2011, the growth in the older population took off.

Baby boomers are the generation of people born between 1946 and 1964, so named because of the surge in babies born during that time period. Nearly half of baby boomers were over 64 in 2020, and by 2030 they will all be over the age of 65.

Even with the rapid growth in the over-65 population, the county still ranks 34th among countries or areas with the largest percentages of population ages 65 and older.

The country with the highest percentage of people age 65 and older is Japan, with 28.5%. Next is Italy with 22.6% of the population age 65 or older, and then Greece with 22.4%.

Most similar to the U.S. in terms of older population percentage is Georgia, with 16.9% compared to 16.8% in the U.S.

Across the country, one out of six people are over the age of 65.

California, Texas and Florida saw their 65-and-older populations increase by over one million people, and 11 states had a 50% increase in their older populations.

Maine had the largest percentage of their population age 65 and over, at 21.8%, and Utah had the smallest at 11.7%.