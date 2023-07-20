America’s Hottest Tourist Attraction Is Death Valley National Park

At least it's a dry heat?



As temperatures surpass 130 degrees in California's Death Valley National Park — one of the hottest places on earth — tourists have been flocking to the site to snap selfies in front of a large thermometer, making the location perhaps the most unexpected tourist attraction of this steamy, oppressive summer.



The park, which sits on the border of California and Nevada, reached 128 degrees on Sunday, trailing closely behind the 134-degree world record it set in 1913 for the hottest temperature ever recorded on the earth's surface (though that reading has been disputed for years).



Tourists frequently take pictures beside an unofficial digital thermometer at Furnace Creek, a small community that hosts a visitors center for the park, with the hope that they might be there to witness a new world record.



Other visitors have come up with more unorthodox ways to bask in the heat, including one man who dons a Darth Vader costume for a mile-long "Darth Valley" desert run nearly every year.



But officials warn that chasing after high temperatures can prove deadly.



A 71-year-old man from Los Angeles collapsed at the park's trailhead on Tuesday, when temperatures were above 120 degrees, and park rangers say heat was likely a factor. The sweltering temperatures prevented a helicopter team from transporting the unnamed man to a hospital, and he could not be resuscitated.



A 65-year-old man died on July 3 in another incident that park rangers say was likely tied to the heat. His body was found beside his car, which had two flat tires and a broken air conditioning system.



In the dry desert heat, visitors say the wind offers little solace.



"I mean, especially when there's a breeze, you would think that maybe that would give you some slight relief from the heat, but it just really does feel like an air blow dryer just going back in your face," Scottish tourist Alessia Dempster told CBS News.



Park rangers have asked visitors to remain close to air-conditioned cars when visiting the site or to hike through the surrounding mountains, which help shield the heat. They also say visitors should avoid hiking after 10 a.m., when temperatures can become deadly.



Amid an unprecedented global heat wave, forecasters had predicted that Death Valley might set a new world record for the hottest temperature this past weekend. It came just shy of the record, but set a new preliminary record for the hottest temperature ever recorded at midnight on July 17, when temperatures hit 120 degrees.



Over 1.1 million people visited Death Valley National Park in 2022 alone, although many roads were closed at various parts of the year due to damage from flash floods, according to data from the National Park Service.

