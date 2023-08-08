America’s Head Librarian Breaks Silence on Controversial Tweet, Says She’s Proud To Be a Marxist - The Messenger
America’s Head Librarian Breaks Silence on Controversial Tweet, Says She’s Proud To Be a Marxist

Members of the GOP are calling for the American Library Association to be defunded

Chris Harris
The president of the American Library Association is responding to criticism she's received after a Tweet she posted last year was dredged up by Republican lawmakers.

Speaking exclusively to NBC News in an interview published Monday, Emily Drabinski called the tweet from over a year ago — in which she declared herself "a Marxist lesbian" — "regrettable."

Drabinski, 48, took over the association last month. Members of the GOP are calling for the American Library Association to be defunded.

"I was excited to highlight and celebrate two aspects of my identity that are really important to me, and are often under a lot of scrutiny," Drabinski said.

Emily Drabinski
"I didn't anticipate these kinds of targeted attacks being used as a bludgeon against library workers across the country. I really think that is regrettable, and I wish that wasn't happening right now."

Marxism, developed by Karl Marx, is a 19th century political theory that the industrial economy can only produce an intolerably unequal society.

Drabinski takes over as association president at a time when libraries are regular targets of far-right activists calling for certain books to be yanked from the shelves and protesting story hours with drag performers.

NBC quotes Republican Wyoming Rep. John Bear, as saying he believes the ALA is full of Marxists who promote books that "create a sexualized child at an earlier age" and are "turning libraries into activist training grounds."

However, Drabinski, a librarian at the City University of New York, told NBC that her personal political views will in no way drive the association's agenda.

