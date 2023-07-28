Americans Traveling to Europe Will Need New Authorization in 2024

People traveling to Europe will soon be required to complete an additional application to enter more than two dozen countries, including popular destinations like France, Italy and Greece.

Starting in 2024, travelers from 60 countries around the world, including the United States, will be required to complete the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) process. According to the European Union, the quasi-visa requirement will affect some 1.4 billion people worldwide.

Most ETIAS authorizations are expected to be completed within a few minutes and will cost seven euros, equivalent to about $7.70 at the current exchange rate. Some other applications may take up to four days or, in rare cases, as many as 30 days if additional documentation or an interview is required.

ETIAS applicants will need a passport that is valid for at least three months and will be required to fill in some personal information such as an address, birthday and planned destinations. Upon approval, ETIAS authorization is valid for three years or until the applicant’s passport expires, whichever comes first.

Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill, with the ruins of the fifth century BC Parthenon temple on June 30, 2015 in Athens, Greece. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

The countries that will require ETIAS authorization are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The ETIAS application portal has yet to open, and an official start date has not been announced, but those who are not authorized will not be allowed to enter any of the 30 participating countries next year, according to the EU.