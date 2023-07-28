Americans Traveling to Europe Will Need New Authorization in 2024
Travelers from 60 countries, including the United States, will be required to complete the European Travel Information and Authorisation System process
People traveling to Europe will soon be required to complete an additional application to enter more than two dozen countries, including popular destinations like France, Italy and Greece.
Starting in 2024, travelers from 60 countries around the world, including the United States, will be required to complete the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) process. According to the European Union, the quasi-visa requirement will affect some 1.4 billion people worldwide.
Most ETIAS authorizations are expected to be completed within a few minutes and will cost seven euros, equivalent to about $7.70 at the current exchange rate. Some other applications may take up to four days or, in rare cases, as many as 30 days if additional documentation or an interview is required.
ETIAS applicants will need a passport that is valid for at least three months and will be required to fill in some personal information such as an address, birthday and planned destinations. Upon approval, ETIAS authorization is valid for three years or until the applicant’s passport expires, whichever comes first.
- Travel Influencers Are Arguing Over Whether Europeans Drink Water
- US Warns Americans to Reconsider Travel to China
- New K9 Jets Airline Allows Passengers to Travel with Their Pets
- Judge Rules Trump Can Travel Around US for 2024 Campaign Without Needing Court’s OK
- Zelenskyy Planning to Travel to UN for General Assembly: Report
The countries that will require ETIAS authorization are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
The ETIAS application portal has yet to open, and an official start date has not been announced, but those who are not authorized will not be allowed to enter any of the 30 participating countries next year, according to the EU.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews