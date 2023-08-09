Americans in Niger Warned to Limit Movements as Coup Leaders Dig In

Americans in Niger have been told to shelter in place and limit their movements amid growing tensions between the military junta that deposed the country’s president last month and neighboring countries that have threatened war to reinstate him.
The warning came amid the first signs of internal resistance to the coup, with reports that a former politician had formed a rebel council to challenge the coup leaders.
Meanwhile, the soldiers who took over on July 26, deposing the West African nation’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, moved to entrench their position in power, accusing France, the country’s former colonial master, of breaching its airspace.
They claimed that a French military aircraft had entered Niger’s airspace Wednesday, cutting off contact with air traffic control to fly into the country without authorization.
The coup leaders closed Niger’s airspace on Sunday night, the deadline set by a regional bloc led by neighboring Nigeria for them to restore Bazoum to power or face possible military action.
While the bloc — known as the Economic Community of West African States or ECOWAS — has so far shown no signs of following up on its threat, it has convened a meeting to discuss its next steps Thursday.
With tensions rising and no sign of a resolution to the political turmoil in Niger, the American embassy in the country was reported to have warned US citizens to restrict their movements around the capital, Niamey.
Americans, it said, were advised to “limit unnecessary movements around town, and to continue to avoid transiting the downtown and Presidential Palace area.”
Hundreds of Americans are reported to be in the country, although some left on European evacuation flights organized by the French in the days after the coup.
Niger — which sits in a resistive region of Africa that has seen growing violence from Islamist terror groups — is also home to around 1,100 US troops, as well as between 1,000 and 1,500 French troops.
The U.S. had earlier ordered an evacuation of some staff and families from its embassy in the country.
