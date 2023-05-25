The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    American Women Outnumber Men in All But Nine States: Census Data

    U.S. Census Bureau data shows that Alaska has the highest ratio of males in its population while Delaware is home to the highest ratio of females

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 Demographic Profile and Demographic and Housing Characteristics File, released today, reveals deeper data about the makeup of the American population, including information about how sex ratios differ in different geographic areas of the country.

    In 2020, females accounted for 50.9% of the total U.S. population, or 168.8 million people, while males represented 49.1%, or 162.7 million. That works out to a national average sex ratio of 96.4 males per 100 females. The percentage of the female population increased slightly from 2010 data, when females were 50.8% of the total population, or 156.9 million people, vs 49.2%, or 151.8 million males. In the U.S., having more men than women was common until around 1950, when the female population began to exceed that of males.

    While the overall percentage of females is higher throughout the country, there are nine states where the opposite is true, and the ratio is higher for males than females.

    U.S. Census Bureau, 2020 Census Demographic and Housing Characteristics File (DHC).
    Read More

    In Alaska, the data shows 108.4 males for every 100 females, while in North Dakota, there are 104.5 males for every 100 females. Alaska, with a population of 733,391 in 2020, is the least populated state, while North Dakota's population is slightly higher at 779,094.

    All nine states with more males than females are located west of the Mississippi River. In addition to Alaska and North Dakota, that list includes Wyoming (102.8 males per 100 females), South Dakota (101.1), Utah (100.9), Colorado (100.9), Montana (100.8), Nevada (100.2), and Hawaii (100.1).

    While no states reported a perfectly split ratio of 100 males per 100 females, Hawaii and Idaho came close. Hawaii reported 100.1 males per 100 females and Idaho reported 99.9 males per 100 females.

    Three states had ratios close to 96.4 males per 100 females, the average ratio of the overall American population. Missouri reported 96.6 males per 100 females, slightly higher than the national average. Arkansas and Illinois each reported a ratio of 96.2 males per 100 females, just a smidge lower than the national average.

    On the opposite end of the spectrum, Delaware stands as the state with the highest ratio of females to males, with only 92.9 males per 100 females. Other states in the top five list of female-to-male ratios include Maryland (92.9 males per 100 females), Mississippi (93.4), Alabama (93.4), and South Carolina (93.5).

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.