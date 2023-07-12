American Woman Attacked by Shark While Snorkeling Near Galápagos Islands - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

American Woman Attacked by Shark While Snorkeling Near Galápagos Islands

Dalia Yriarte will requires months of surgeries, medical treatments and physical therapy to repair the damage

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Delia Yriarte, shown on a GoFundMe account, is recovering after being attacked by a shark near the Galápagos Islands.GoFundMe

A California woman was bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Galapagos Islands and is facing months of surgery, according to a report. 

Delia Yriarte of San Jose was part of a tour group when she was attacked by the shark near the small island of Mosquera as she returned to the shore from a dive.

“I felt a little bit of a touch, not a pull, not nothing like that, and after that I felt my leg a little numb, then I kept pedaling and I felt that my leg wasn't responding,” Yriarte, who is a trained nurse, told KNTV.

“When I turned I noticed blood, and I said, ‘I have an injury but I have no idea what kind,’” she said.

Read More

Yriarte, who is recuperating in Ecuador, said she yelled out for help and people around her came to her aid. 

“By the time I got to the shore I was already a little more tired, and I was anxious but then I realized my knee was torn from both sides,” she told the station.

But it wasn't until she got to the hospital that a doctor informed her that she had been bitten by a shark and would have to undergo a number of surgeries to repair the damage. 

“I'm assuming that because it was so fast my brain didn’t have time to register the pain,” Yriarte, who has a 15-year-old daughter, said. 

She laid out the road ahead.

“Five tendon repairs, over 100 sutures in my leg, I still have some loss of tissue that needs to be grafted and probably a few more surgeries,” she said.

Family and friends started a GoFundMe page for Yriarte to help her with travel and medical expenses. 

The account, which has raised $5,700 as of Wednesday afternoon, said the attack "inflicted significant damage to Delia's leg" and that she will require extensive rehabilitation.

"The doctors estimate that her recovery process will span several months, during which she may undergo multiple surgeries, endure a series of treatments, and undergo physical therapy," the page said.

Yriarte is working with the American consulate and Bay Area hospitals to return to her home in San Jose.

“I understand it's going to be a long process but I'm just lucky that I'm still alive,” she said.

She isn't sure what kind of shark bit her, although she thinks it was a black tip or a reef shark. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.