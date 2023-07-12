American Woman Attacked by Shark While Snorkeling Near Galápagos Islands

A California woman was bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Galapagos Islands and is facing months of surgery, according to a report.
Delia Yriarte of San Jose was part of a tour group when she was attacked by the shark near the small island of Mosquera as she returned to the shore from a dive.
“I felt a little bit of a touch, not a pull, not nothing like that, and after that I felt my leg a little numb, then I kept pedaling and I felt that my leg wasn't responding,” Yriarte, who is a trained nurse, told KNTV.
“When I turned I noticed blood, and I said, ‘I have an injury but I have no idea what kind,’” she said.
Yriarte, who is recuperating in Ecuador, said she yelled out for help and people around her came to her aid.
“By the time I got to the shore I was already a little more tired, and I was anxious but then I realized my knee was torn from both sides,” she told the station.
But it wasn't until she got to the hospital that a doctor informed her that she had been bitten by a shark and would have to undergo a number of surgeries to repair the damage.
“I'm assuming that because it was so fast my brain didn’t have time to register the pain,” Yriarte, who has a 15-year-old daughter, said.
She laid out the road ahead.
“Five tendon repairs, over 100 sutures in my leg, I still have some loss of tissue that needs to be grafted and probably a few more surgeries,” she said.
Family and friends started a GoFundMe page for Yriarte to help her with travel and medical expenses.
The account, which has raised $5,700 as of Wednesday afternoon, said the attack "inflicted significant damage to Delia's leg" and that she will require extensive rehabilitation.
"The doctors estimate that her recovery process will span several months, during which she may undergo multiple surgeries, endure a series of treatments, and undergo physical therapy," the page said.
Yriarte is working with the American consulate and Bay Area hospitals to return to her home in San Jose.
“I understand it's going to be a long process but I'm just lucky that I'm still alive,” she said.
She isn't sure what kind of shark bit her, although she thinks it was a black tip or a reef shark.
