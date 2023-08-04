American White Supremacist Extradited From Romania to Face Charges in California Riots

American white supremacist Robert Rundo has been extradited from Romania to face charges for "planning and engaging" in violent riots at political rallies across Southern California, the Justice Department has announced.

The influential neo-Nazi and co-founder of the now-defunct Rise Above Movement (RAM) was arrested on an American warrant in a gym in Bucharest in March.

He was extradited from Romania to the Hollywood Burbank Airport on Tuesday, accompanied by FBI agents, according to the DOJ.

Rundo's group described itself as a "combat-ready, militant group of a new nationalist white supremacy and identity movement," according to the federal grand jury indictment against him.

Rundo, 33, of Huntington Beach, and co-defendants Robert Boman and Tyler Laube are accused of conspiring to violate the anti-riot act at political rallies across California in 2017, including in Berkeley, San Bernardino and Huntington Beach.

Rundo and Boman are also each charged with one count of rioting.

According to the indictments against them, the defendants allegedly "participated in the conspiracy" in various ways.

They allegedly recruited RAM members, coordinated and participated in "hand-to-hand and other combat training," and traveled to political rallies expressly to assault protesters and others, the DOJ recounted.

They also allegedly published photographs and videos of "violent acts to recruit other members for future events," according to the DOJ.

They "celebrated their assaults," which allegedly included posting photos online of RAM members physically attacking people, the DOJ reported.

If convicted of all counts, Rundo and Boman could face up to five years each in prison.

Rundo, a small-time Queens gang member, allegedly became heavily involved in white supremacy when he moved to southern California in 2016.

He has become a cause celebre among the international neo-fascist movement, according to the Guardian, and is supported by extremists in Scandinavia, France and the United Kingdom.

Rundo's trial in Los Angeles is scheduled for December 2023.