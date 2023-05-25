American Tourist Seriously Injured in Shark Attack While Snorkeling in Turks & Caicos

A 22-year-old woman from Connecticut is hospitalized in critical condition after being seriously injured in a shark attack in Turks and Caicos, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news release shared on Instagram by the Royal Turks & Caicos Islands Police Force, the unidentified American tourist was snorkeling with a friend at their hotel, the Blue Haven Resort in Providenciales, when they were attacked by a shark.

Police officials were contacted by a resort employee who requested an ambulance.

"The employee indicated that the female victim had her leg bitten off by a shark," police said in the release.

Officers and an ambulance were then dispatched to the scene, after which the victim was transported to the nearby Cheshire Hall Medical Centre.