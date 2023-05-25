American Tourist Seriously Injured in Shark Attack While Snorkeling in Turks & Caicos
Connecticut woman visiting Caribbean resort said to lose leg in attack.
A 22-year-old woman from Connecticut is hospitalized in critical condition after being seriously injured in a shark attack in Turks and Caicos, authorities said Wednesday.
According to a news release shared on Instagram by the Royal Turks & Caicos Islands Police Force, the unidentified American tourist was snorkeling with a friend at their hotel, the Blue Haven Resort in Providenciales, when they were attacked by a shark.
Police officials were contacted by a resort employee who requested an ambulance.
"The employee indicated that the female victim had her leg bitten off by a shark," police said in the release.
- Shark Attack Suspected as Surfboard with Bite Mark Found After Surfer Vanishes
- Florida Teen Survives Shark Attack by Punching It in the Face
- Teen Bitten off New Jersey Coast While Surfing Makes 4 U.S. Bites So Far This Month
- Fisherman Fights Off Sudden Shark Attack in Hawaii, Gets It on Video
- 1,400-Lb. Great White Shark Spotted Off North Carolina Coast
Officers and an ambulance were then dispatched to the scene, after which the victim was transported to the nearby Cheshire Hall Medical Centre.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with a ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in OK Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed DoorDash Driver Dodges ChargesNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews