American Teen Among 11 Dead After Man Sets Fire to Bar That Kicked Him Out For Harassing Women
Mexican authorities said the man threw a Molotov cocktail at the bar and set it on fire
An American teenager was among the 11 people who died after a man allegedly threw a makeshift firebomb at a bar in Mexico, according to Mexican authorities.
The man, identified by the Sonora Attorney General’s Office as 28-year-old Jose Luis, had gotten thrown out of the bar, located in San Luis Rio Colorado, on Friday because he had been harassing women.
He returned to the bar and threw “a type Molotov bomb,” prosecutors said, which set the establishment on fire, as The Messenger previously reported.
Multiple people were reported to have sustained injuries.
Among the 11 people who died was a 17-year-old American teenager, according to a statement from Sonora’s Attorney General Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez. The teenager has not yet been publicly identified by name, and it’s unclear whether she had dual citizenship in both the United States and Mexico.
On Monday, the attorney general’s office said in a statement posted to Facebook that it has issued a warrant for Luis’ arrest. He’s wanted on counts of manslaughter by arson, among other charges.
Prosecutors said Luis appeared to be heavily intoxicated.
San Luis Rio Colorado is right on the southern border, neighboring Arizona.
When reached for comment, a State Department spokesperson told The Messenger that the agency is aware of the reports of the teen's death.
"We are seeking additional information and are on standby to provide all appropriate consular assistance," the spokesperson said. "We offer our sincerest condolences to the families of all of the victims."
