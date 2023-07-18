American Soldier Held in North Korea Was Being Disciplined by US, Crossed Intentionally: Reports
An Army soldier who is believed to be held in North Korea was supposed to be headed back to the U.S. for disciplinary reasons when he allegedly “willfully and without authorization” bolted across the military demarcation line from South Korea.
It happened at the joint security area (JSA) that separates North and South Korea.
The soldier was identified as Pvt. Travis King by CBS News, citing unnamed government officials.
After going through airport security to head to the U.S., King somehow returned and managed to join a tour group.
The soldier purposefully separated himself and ran away from the rest of the group, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to comment. The official added that it’s “not normal” for active duty service members to go on such tours, the Associated Press reported.
A person who said they were part of the same tour group told CBS News they had just visited a building at the border site when "this man gives out a loud 'ha ha ha,' and just runs in between some buildings."
The United Nations Command, which operates the zone, announced the incident on Twitter on Tuesday.
"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the tweet stated.
“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident"
The border is the most heavily armed in the world with nuclear weapons on one side, and thousands of US troops on the other in South Korea.
The JSA is the one location along the 160-mile armed border where troops from the north and south face one another. Called the “Truce Village,” the JSA is often the site of diplomatic engagements between the two sides.
The DMZ is also a major tourist attraction, with more than 1.2 million visitors a year.
