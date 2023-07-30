American Nurse, Son Kidnapped in Haiti Went There to Help People, ‘Relieve Suffering’
Dorsainvil is originally from New Hampshire but moved to Haiti to provide medical care for school children
An American charity worker was kidnapped, along with her child, in Haiti last week, according to an announcement from the charity organization El Roi Haiti.
Alix Dorsainvil, who is the wife of the organization's director, and her child were doing charity work when they were kidnapped from one of El Roi Haiti’s facilities in Port au Prince, according to El Roi Haiti’s website.
El Roi Haiti runs religious schools for children who would otherwise not have access to educational services.
Dorsainvil has a deep-rooted affection for Haiti and the Haitian people, according to the charity’s website.
“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” the website reads.
“Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”
Dorsainvil is originally from New Hampshire but moved to Haiti to provide medical care for the children who attend her husband’s school, according to a video on El Roi Haiti’s website.
The State Department is currently working with American and Haitian authorities to find Dorsainvil and her child, according to CNN.
El Roi Haiti has asked that people not speculate about the whereabouts of the missing people.
