American Nurse, Son Kidnapped in Haiti Went There to Help People, ‘Relieve Suffering’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

American Nurse, Son Kidnapped in Haiti Went There to Help People, ‘Relieve Suffering’

Dorsainvil is originally from New Hampshire but moved to Haiti to provide medical care for school children

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An American charity worker was kidnapped, along with her child, in Haiti last week, according to an announcement from the charity organization El Roi Haiti. 

Alix Dorsainvil, who is the wife of the organization's director, and her child were doing charity work when they were kidnapped from one of El Roi Haiti’s facilities in Port au Prince, according to El Roi Haiti’s website. 

El Roi Haiti runs religious schools for children who would otherwise not have access to educational services. 

Dorsainvil has a deep-rooted affection for Haiti and the Haitian people, according to the charity’s website.

Read More

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” the website reads. 

Alix Dorsainvil
Alix Dorsainvil and her child were doing charity work when they were kidnapped from one of El Roi Haiti’s facilities in Port au Prince.Courtesy of El Roi Haiti

“Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.” 

Dorsainvil is originally from New Hampshire but moved to Haiti to provide medical care for the children who attend her husband’s school, according to a video on El Roi Haiti’s website. 

The State Department is currently working with American and Haitian authorities to find Dorsainvil and her child, according to CNN

El Roi Haiti has asked that people not speculate about the whereabouts of the missing people. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.