American Nurse and Daughter Kidnapped in Haiti Released

A nurse and her daughter who were kidnapped in Haiti were released Wednesday, according to a statement from El Roi Haiti, the organization for which she works.
"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti," the statement read.
Alix and her daughter were taken on July 27 and were being held in Port au Prince, according to El Rio.
Their disappearance sparked a huge search, and there was speculation negotiations with those behind their abduction could take months.
Hundreds of kidnappings have occurred in Haiti this year alone, figures from the local nonprofit Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights show. Almost all are in a bid to secure a hefty ransom making foreign national a bigger target.
"There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time," Wednesday's statement continued.
"We will continue to release information as appropriate on our website. Please keep checking back. And again, thanks for all of the prayers and support through this incredibly difficult time."
El Rio is a Christian organization which aims "to raise up Haitian leaders who will strengthen families, restore relationships, and build healthy communities," according to its website.
