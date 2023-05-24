U.S. Armored Vehicles Seen in Aftermath of Russian Raid

Pro-Ukraine raiders who assaulted the southern Russian region of Belgorod this week were apparently driving U.S.-made vehicles, including armored MRAPs and Humvees, despite Ukraine’s assurances that American arms would not be used to attack Russian territory. Battlefield photos and videos from the scene showed several of the U.S.-made vehicles - some intact and some badly damaged. The New York Times said it had verified the images, while some Ukrainian and U.S. officials questioned whether the vehicles had actually been used by the Russians who carried out Monday's incursion.

The use of American weaponry inside Russia could cause friction between Ukraine and the U.S., which has provided more than $40 billion in military aid since the February 2022 Russian invasion.

“We’re looking into those reports that U.S. equipment and vehicles could have been involved,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Wednesday.

“We’ve been pretty clear we don’t support the use of US-made equipment for attacks inside Russia. We’ve been clear about that with the Ukrainians.”

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday, "We can confirm that the U.S. government has not approved any third-party transfers of equipment to paramilitary organizations outside the Ukrainian armed forces, nor has the Ukrainian government requested any such transfers."

The photos and videos posted to Telegram and Twitter showed several MRAPs, mainstays of the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, in Russian military hands – some intact and others apparently destroyed in action. While many countries have MRAPs, short for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, the U.S. is Ukraine’s only known source for the vehicles, the New York Times reported.

The Times identified the MRAPs as International MaxxPros, and images and video posted to social media sites appeared to show them both in Ukraine prior to the raid and later in Belgorod.

But Oleh Zhdanov, a Ukrainian military analyst, insisted that "American vehicles of the MRAP type did not take part in the operation in the Belgorod region."

The vehicles were "trophies previously captured by the Russian army during the hostilities" in Ukraine, he told The Messenger. "There is no reason to consider the impact of these photos on the relations between the United States and Ukraine. The Defense Forces of our country did not take part in these actions. We keep our commitments."

The Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, both opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, crashed across the border Monday from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast and advanced six miles into Belgorod, capturing a small patch of Russian territory and embarrassing the Russian military. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed the attackers had been repelled, and the UK-based Institute for the Study of war said the fighters were likely pushed back into Ukraine on Tuesday.

Still, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Wednesday in a Telegram post there had been “a large number of drone attacks” overnight with damage to office buildings, private homes, cars, and to a gas pipeline, causing a small fire.

Gladkov said he had personally examined one of the captured MRAPs, which he called a “trophy.”

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller discounted the images of American armor in Belgorod. “I will say we’ve seen a lot of reports on social media, and fuzzy pictures on social media, and a lot of kind of armchair intelligence analysts making claims. We’re skeptical that they are – that they are accurate,” Miller told reporters Tuesday. “As a more general principle, as we’ve said…we do not encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia, and we’ve made that clear. But as we’ve also said, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war.”



Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office, insisted on May 22 that Kyiv had “nothing to do” with the incursion. "As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens," he tweeted.



