American Man Gene Spector Arrested in Russia on Espionage Charges

The U.S. national had reportedly previously been sentenced to prison time in Russia for bribery

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Kremlin in Moscow, RussiaGetty Images

Gene Spector, a U.S. national, has been taken into custody by a court in Moscow on espionage charges, Russian state media TASS reported Wednesday.

"The court granted the request of the investigation to detain US citizen Spector on charges under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," the agency's interlocutor said.

Spector had, in 2022, been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for his role in bribing the assistant of ex-Russian Deputy PM Arkadiy Dvorkovich, according to Reuters. Bribes included taking vacations to Thailand and the Dominican Republic, according to CBS News.

Spector is a businessman who was born and raised in Russia before moving to the United States and becoming a U.S. citizen.

This is a developing story.

