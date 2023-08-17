American Man Gene Spector Arrested in Russia on Espionage Charges

Gene Spector, a U.S. national, has been taken into custody by a court in Moscow on espionage charges, Russian state media TASS reported Wednesday.
"The court granted the request of the investigation to detain US citizen Spector on charges under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," the agency's interlocutor said.
Spector had, in 2022, been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for his role in bribing the assistant of ex-Russian Deputy PM Arkadiy Dvorkovich, according to Reuters. Bribes included taking vacations to Thailand and the Dominican Republic, according to CBS News.
Spector is a businessman who was born and raised in Russia before moving to the United States and becoming a U.S. citizen.
This is a developing story.
- New Chinese Laws on Espionage Are a Major Risk for American and Foreign Companies
- No, Donald Trump Is Not Charged with ‘Espionage’: A Beginner’s Guide to the 37 Criminal Counts
- Man Arrested for Trespassing Now Charged with Four Counts of Murder
- Russia Expels Foreign Reporter in Escalating Campaign Against International Press
- Those Food Cravings? Blame It on Your Genes
- Sen. Tim Scott to Visit Border After Recent Surge in Arrests
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews