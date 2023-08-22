Mom of US Teacher Serving 14 Years in Russian Prison Slams Biden for Failing to Free Him: ‘He’s a Nobody to Them’ (Exclusive)

The fed-up mother of an American serving 14-years in a Russian prison for possession of medical marijuana is calling out President Joe Biden for failing to free her son more than two years after he was jailed.

Marc Fogel, a 62-year-old international history teacher from Pennsylvania, was arrested in Russia after being found with 17 grams of prescribed pot at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow in August 2021.

Now his 94-year-old mother is calling on the Biden administration to bring her son home the way it did WNBA star Brittney Griner.

"I don't think the President has ever mentioned Marc's name at all, ever," Malphine Fogel, told The Messenger.

"I don't know why," she said. "I guess he's not important. That's the only explanation I can come to. He's a nobody to them."

Malphine is particularly upset that the White House went to such great lengths to free Griner, who was facing similar charges in Russia, but seemingly has not done the same for her far less well known son. Griner was released last December in a prisoner swap.

"It's almost an identical case," Malphine said. "They released her after 10 months. From the outset, Biden said we would get her home, and they got her home.

"But I don't think Biden is interested or even knows about Marc," she continued, adding that she believes the US government's support of Ukraine influenced how Russia treated Marc's case.

"I can't understand why they haven't made the same effort."

The Messenger did not immediately receive a response from the White House on the situation.

Marc Fogel (above) is serving a 14-year sentence in a Russian prison for possession of marijuana. change.org

Extreme isolation in Russian prison

Marc, who has two sons with his wife, Jane, was formally sentenced to 14 years in prison in June 2022.

From 2012 until his arrest, he taught at Moscow’s private Anglo-American School, which caters to the children of American diplomats and prominent figures in the Russian capital.

Today, the nonagenarian mom is unsure of the next time, or even if, she'll ever see her son in person again.

"It's unbearable, so all I can do is pray, since there's not much else I can do," Malphine said while fighting back tears. "I don't know how long this will take or if I'll ever see him again."

He is currently confined to Lefortovo Prison in Moscow, according to a website created to raise awareness about Fogel's arrest,

Former Lefortovo prisoners told the Wall Street Journal that the facility keeps inmates, including high-profile individuals, in extreme isolation, with strict surveillance even within the cells.

The prison was reportedly designed from the ground up to keep prisoners from seeing each other.

Malphine says her son used the medical marijuana that Russian authorities discovered for debilitating back pain, which he has struggled with for most of his adult life.

"I don't know if they're treating him for any pain, and I think he's struggling with it," she worried.

Fogel phoned his mother from Russia just minutes before she spoke to The Messenger on Friday.

Malphine says she can speak to Marc about once every 10 days when he calls her from prison through the US Embassy. But the two can't talk freely during their brief few minutes together on the phone.

"I am thankful he can call through the embassy," she says. "But he always tells me not to ask any questions. So I don't know what the conditions there are."

Marc Fogel freemarcfogel.net

A bipartisan push in Congress

Marc's case has since drawn the attention of members of Congress, who have voiced their commitment to securing his release.

Lawmakers, including Republican Rep. Mike Kelly and Democrat Rep. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, say that Fogel fulfills six of the 11 State Department criteria for being declared "wrongfully detained."

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey said he believed Fogel's detention "can only be understood as a political ploy" by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the war in Ukraine.

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury was freed from a labor camp by the Biden administration in a prisoner swap. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"Marc is a loving father and dedicated teacher whose life is in danger," Casey said. "I urge President Biden and his administration to do everything possible to bring Marc home.”

In July, Casey and Deluzio introduced a bipartisan resolution calling for Fogel's release.

The State Department said it "continues to call on the Russian government to release Marc Fogel on humanitarian grounds."

"The Department continuously reviews the circumstances surrounding the detentions of US nationals overseas, including those in Russia, for indicators that they are wrongful," it said in a statement to The Messenger.

"We take seriously our commitment to assist US citizens abroad and to provide all appropriate consular assistance. We urge the Russian government to ensure fair treatment and appropriate medical care for all U.S. nationals detained in Russia."

Fogel case 'almost identical' to Brittney Griner's

Fogel's case has led to comparisons with Griner, the women's basketball star released from a Russian prison in December 2022 after the Biden administration agreed to a prisoner exchange.

In return for Griner, the US handed Viktor Bout, a notorious convicted arms dealer, to Russia.

Griner, too, was held in Russia for nearly a year after marijuana products were found in her baggage at an airport.

Along with Fogel, other U.S. citizens are currently being held under arrest in Russia, including Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, and Paul Whelan, a former US Marine. Both are facing espionage charges.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Whelan by phone, telling him that the Biden Administration was "doing everything" to bring him back "as soon as possible," according to CNN reporting.

Malphine says Fogel and the family have not recently heard from the U.S. government on whether they are working on his release.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was jailed by Russia in March on what authorities are calling suspicion of espionage. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

While in prison, Fogel's mother said he primarily spends his time exercising and reading. He has finished some 80 books over the last two years, including reading Herman Melville's Moby-Dick three times. He is now going through Russian author Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.

"He's just patiently waiting for something to happen," said Malphine.

He has also been given a small plot of land to grow plants, though he has trouble caring for them because of the pain in his back. He also frequently visits a small church at the prison, though it has no clergy.

Malphine said her son enjoys teaching history in different countries, including Venezuela, Colombia, Malaysia and Russia. Before his arrest, his trip to Russia was meant to be his 10th and final trip to the country.

For now, she and the rest of the family can only hope that the Biden administration has considered a plan to secure his release.

"I just wish they could get him home," Malphine said.

"Nothing is ever going to be the same, but hopefully it can still be good — as long as he gets home."