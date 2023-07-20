American Businessman Who Inherited Fragments of Beethoven’s Skull Returns Them to Vienna

Skull fragments, believed to have belonged to Ludwig van Beethoven, were returned to Vienna on Thursday.

According to the AFP, Paul Kaufmann, a U.S. businessman, had inherited the supposed remains of the legendary classical composer after discovering the skull fragments in a small box with "Beethoven" etched into it, in a family safety deposit box at a French bank in 1990.

It is thought that these remains were acquired by his great-great-uncle, Austrian doctor Franz Romeo Seligmann, during an exhumation of Beethoven's body. Rather than retaining them or selling them, Kaufmann chose to donate the skull fragments to the Medical University of Vienna.

"This is where the bones belong, back in Vienna," Kaufmann told reporters.

The skull fragments, presumed to be of Ludwig van Beethoven on display at the Medical University of Vienna, Austria Eva Manhart/APA/AFP/Getty Images

Researchers hope to examine the 10 fragments to gain insight into the illnesses that Beethoven suffered, and potentially learn more about his cause of death.

"We have received really valuable material here, with which we hope to continue research in the next few years. That was Beethoven's wish too," Austrian coroner Christian Reiter said.

According to Reiter, these are believed to be the only remaining fragments of Beethoven's skull. They will be further analyzed to confirm they are, in fact, remains of the composer, who died in Vienna.