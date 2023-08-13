American Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Female Beard

A lady from the United States has just taken the world title of longest beard sported by a female.

The Guinness Book of World Records declared that Erin Honeycutt, 38, from Michigan, has the longest beard of any female in the world at 30 cm — or 11.81 inches.

Her beard is natural, meaning she doesn’t take hormones or supplements to grow it, the Guinness Book of World Records website states.

The previous record was also held by an American, 75-year-old Vivian Wheeler, whose beard measured in at 25.5 cm (10.04 in), according to Guinness.

Honeycutt has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a condition that causes a hormonal imbalance and can result in irregular menstruation, weight gain, infertility, and, yes, excess hair growth.

She began growing facial hair when she was 13. She tried shaving, waxing and using hair-removal products. She was always self-conscious about her facial hair, Honeycutt said.

“I was probably shaving at least three times a day,” she noted.

Honeycutt kept up this pace through her teen years and into adulthood.

But after partially losing her vision, she got “tired of shaving.” That’s when her wife, Jen, encouraged her to grow out the beard.

The decision to go for it occurred after a string of tough medical developments.

Erin Honeycutt has the world's longest beard by a living woman. Guinness Book of World Records

In 2018 Honeycutt injured her foot, developed necrotizing fasciitis in her leg, and had the lower half of her leg amputated. She later an eye stroke, robbing her of her central vision.

Honeycutt's doctor said one of the best things she could do was keep a positive attitude.

One thing that definitely helped: a cruise.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and everybody wore masks in public, it gave Honeycutt more incentive to grow out her beard.

“It really gave me a chance to build my confidence in growing a beard,” she said. “Wearing masks really helped with building my confidence in going out in public.”

The best thing about her beard, she quipped, is that it hides her “double chin.”

Jill Roach, Honeycutt's mother, said she didn’t realize how much her daughter shaved her face as a child, and is supportive of her daughter’s beard.

“I got used to it, and I can see she’s very happy about it, and that’s the main thing,” Roach said.

Honeycutt said that despite all she's gone through in life, she’s happy to see her name emblazoned in the book of records.