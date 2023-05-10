American Airlines lost a St. Louis man’s prosthetic leg valued at more than $26,000 and is refusing to reimburse its cost, the passenger claims.

Michael Williams told hometown outlet FOX 2 that the prosthesis went missing during a 2020 flight from Indianapolis to Charlotte.

“The special-made leg, I put it in my suitcase. I put the sticker on it that says ‘fragile,’” he told the outlet. “I gave it to the young lady at American Airlines when I was checking in. When I get to St. Louis airport, they roll me downstairs to baggage claim. I’m sitting there waiting for my luggage to come off, and [it] never comes off.”

Williams submitted an itemized claim to the airline, he said, but received a check for a little over $600.

“When I spoke with the young lady that was handling the claim, she told me this was to cover the clothes that you lost,” he told FOX 2. “I was like, ‘OK, fine, great.’”

But when Williams followed up with the airline weeks later, he says that a rep told him they wouldn’t be paying for the five-figure limb due to a lack of “proof or evidence.”

American Airlines did not respond to multiple requests for comment from FOX 2.

Williams, who has since hired an attorney, says he’s now hesitant to travel by air, and that the lost limb is worth far more to him than the $26,000.

“When you find the one that works, that’s the one you want to hold onto,” he said.