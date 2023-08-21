American Airlines Sues ‘Skiplagging’ Site That Helps Passengers Find Cheap Layover Tickets

American Airlines is suing a site that exploits pricing loopholes to help fliers find more affordable tickets, accusing the site of misleading customers and in some cases, earning commissions off of tickets customers could pay less for elsewhere, the Washington Post reported.



The site, Skiplagged, specializes in finding flight layover tickets that are more affordable than direct flights. In many cases, passengers purchase a ticket that includes a layover only to get off at their first stop — never completing the second leg of the journey.



American claims that in some cases, the site actually charges more than customers would otherwise pay by purchasing the tickets directly from the airline.



But in a statement to the Post, Skiplagged CEO Aktarer Zaman said his company's strong customer base speaks for itself. “Our millions of users who keep coming back clearly speaks for how much value we bring to the travel industry, contrary to American Airline’s claims,” Zaman wrote.



American threatened to stop accepting tickets that were purchased on Skiplagged and said that the company had deliberately called on customers to hide how they acquired their tickets.



“Airlines don’t like when you miss flights to save money so don’t do this often,” one prompt allegedly reads, per the Post.



Customers are also instructed to bring only backpacks on flights since larger bags risk being checked at the gate. Because checked bags are automatically routed to a traveler's final destination, fliers who try "skiplagging" could get stranded without their luggage.



Airlines are becoming increasingly ruthless against people who use the tactic. One teen was banned from American Airlines for three years after he tried to get off a two-part flight in North Carolina rather than complete a journey to New York. Logan Parsons, a 17-year-old on his first solo flying trip, was detained by Florida airport security and forced to purchase new tickets after he was caught using the controversial technique.



A judge threw out a similar case against Zaman in 2015 after United Airlines sued the then-22-year-old for "deceptive behavior." Southwest, meanwhile, sued Skiplagged in 2021 but settled for an undisclosed amount out of court earlier this year.

An American Airlines plane prepares to land at the Miami International Airport on July 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images