American Airlines Plane Turns Around After Passenger Calls Flight Attendant ‘Waiter’: Reports

A dispute between an American Airlines passenger and flight attendant caused a plane headed from New York to Guyana to turn around after only two hours in the air, according to reports.

The July 17 flight was diverted due to what American Airlines told Guyana news oultet Starbroek News was a “disruptive customer.” Passenger Joel Ghansham attempted to clear up the story in an interview posted to YouTube.

Ghansham said in the interview that a recent spinal cord surgery had prevented him from lifting heavy items, and he asked the flight attendant to assist him with stowing his bag in the overhead compartment.

The flight attendant, according to Ghansham, refused to help.

“He was like, ‘I don’t do that, I don’t get paid for that,’” Ghansham said of the flight attendant. He said he then explained his medical condition and again asked for help.

“He said to me, ‘I already told you, I am not getting paid to lift a bag and if you don’t like it you can get another flight,’” Ghansham said of the interaction with the flight attendant.

Another flight attendant came to help him and apologized after the first one denied his request for help, he said.

About an hour into the flight, the first flight attendant came back around during meal service and leaned back to inquire if Ghansham wanted something to drink.

“He asked me if I wanted something to drink but I didn’t respond because I didn’t want to cause a scene, and he asked again and I said, ‘No thank you, waiter,’” he told Stabroek News

The attendant was offended by the comment and told Ghansham he “had the power to turn the plane,” Ghansham told Demerara Waves. To that, Ghansham responded, “You must be God so you do it.”

“There was not a disruption. I never got up. There was not an argument, there was not a confrontation, nobody touched each other. He was wearing a mask. He wasn’t even loud. It was just his pride,” he told Demerara Waves.

After the interaction, the pilot announced the flight was returning to John F. Kennedy International Airport, where Ghansham was reportedly met by police and Transportation Security Administration agents for questioning.

But the officers “didn’t take a statement or anything,” Ghansham told Demerara Waves.

"Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation," American Airlines said in a statement to Insider.

Ghansham, and other passengers aboard the flight, were reportedly given 10,000 flight miles by American Airlines to compensate for the disruption and Ghansham was given a letter of apology, Stabroek News reported.