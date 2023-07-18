American Airlines Hits Teen Who Used ‘Skiplagging’ Travel Hack With 3-Year Ban
The teen's father claims his son was interrogated by officials because he planned to skip the second leg of his trip
The North Carolina 17-year-old who used a popular travel hack to purchase cheaper airline tickets online has been barred from flying with American Airlines for three years, the teen's father told Insider.
Logan Parsons was caught "skiplagging," or purchasing a ticket for a layover flight but never completing the second leg of the trip — a practice that American and other major airlines prohibit, even though the passenger has legally purchased the tickets in question.
In this instance, Parsons bought a ticket from Gainesville, Florida to New York City with a layover in Charlotte. But he intended to get off at Charlotte, meaning his seat on the New York-bound flight would remain unoccupied.
Parson's father, Hunter, said the family had purchased tickets through the travel site Skipplagged.com for years without issue. But he said that although his family utilized the site to save money, they had never missed a connecting flight on any previous journeys.
He claimed his son was interrogated and taken to a security room where officials pressured him into revealing that he was not planning to take the last leg of his trip. It was the teenager's first time flying by himself.
"He never even got a boarding pass," Hunter Parsons said, and his son "didn't know he was doing anything wrong."
American had previously told Insider that Logan was only questioned at the ticket counter while attempting to check-in.
The teen's original ticket cost $150, but his family was forced to shell out an additional $400 for a direct flight to Charlotte after officials learned he intended to get off there.
The Messenger has reached out to American Airlines for comment.
