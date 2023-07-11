American Airbnb User Shocked to Discover London Rental Is Just a Bed Inside a Bathroom

What is supposedly an Airbnb property in England went viral on Monday after a guest posted a photo showing the rental appeared to be simply a bathroom with a bed in it.

David Holtz, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, posted the picture on Twitter, showing a bed at his rental property was directly next to the toilet, the Independent reported.

"[That feeling when] you arrive at your @airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into,” he wrote.

Holtz, who declined to comment to the outlet about the situation, has since made his Twitter account private, although copies of the photo were circulating on the social media platform on Tuesday.

A low-to-the-ground bed can be seen in the photo fitting snuggly inside an all-tiled room, just within arm's length to the toilet bowl and shower.

Holtz didn't share a link to the listing, but said the room was in London, according to the Independent. At the time he booked it, the property had "no reviews," he said in a follow-up tweet.

The original post went viral, amassing more than 1.3 million views.

Airbnb's customer assistance account responded to the tweet, asking Holtz to provide the email address he used on his Airbnb account so the company could take a "closer look" at the property, the Independent reported.

An Airbnb rental went viral after the property appeared to be a bed placed inside a bathroom. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

Holtz responded by telling the account he spoke with Airbnb's support team "multiple times" and that the company had "no interest in helping resolve the issue," according to the outlet.

After he asked if he could "expect a different outcome this time," the account again encouraged him to send along his email.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Independent.

Many commenters had a laugh over the booking.

"Airbnpee," @tperzyk quipped in a reply tweet.

Another user joked: “Don’t forget to close the toilet seat for your nightstand functionalities," according to the Independent.



