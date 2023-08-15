Ambulance Stealing Joyrider Says He Has ‘No Recollection’ of Hitting Pedestrian, Ramming Multiple Cars - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Ambulance Stealing Joyrider Says He Has ‘No Recollection’ of Hitting Pedestrian, Ramming Multiple Cars

James Miller is accused of stealing the vehicle from a Memphis children's hospital

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
James Miller is accused stealing an ambulance from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital before running a red light, hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian.Shelby County Tennessee

A Tennessee man accused of causing multiple crashes after stealing an ambulance says he doesn’t remember anything about the event.

James Miller, 33, made the claims before a judge during an appearance in a Shelby County court on Monday. He was brought up for charges for allegedly stealing an ambulance from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis last week.

He told Judge Karen Massey, he “had no recollection” of the events he’s facing charges for, according to WMC-TV.

The judge responded by saying he could not talk to her about the facts of his case.

Miller is accused of running a red light, hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian, and driving off. He also caused multiple crashes before police recovered the ambulance seven miles from the hospital.

He faces charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, theft and driving without a license.

The judge appointed a public defender in the case after Miller said he couldn’t afford a lawyer.

Read More

Miller also told the judge his family was unaware of the charges because he had not told them he was in jail.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.