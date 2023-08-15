Ambulance Stealing Joyrider Says He Has ‘No Recollection’ of Hitting Pedestrian, Ramming Multiple Cars

A Tennessee man accused of causing multiple crashes after stealing an ambulance says he doesn’t remember anything about the event.
James Miller, 33, made the claims before a judge during an appearance in a Shelby County court on Monday. He was brought up for charges for allegedly stealing an ambulance from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis last week.
He told Judge Karen Massey, he “had no recollection” of the events he’s facing charges for, according to WMC-TV.
The judge responded by saying he could not talk to her about the facts of his case.
Miller is accused of running a red light, hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian, and driving off. He also caused multiple crashes before police recovered the ambulance seven miles from the hospital.
He faces charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, theft and driving without a license.
The judge appointed a public defender in the case after Miller said he couldn’t afford a lawyer.
Miller also told the judge his family was unaware of the charges because he had not told them he was in jail.
He is being held in the Shelby County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail.
