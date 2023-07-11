Amber Alert Canceled after 9-Month-Old Alabama Girl Reported Missing in Stolen Lexus Is Found

Alabama authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for a 9-month-old girl who was reported missing Monday.
Harlow Darby Freeman was found safe Tuesday in Walker County, according to Parrish Police Department.
The Amber Alert was issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Monday night after Harlow was reported missing around 6:50 p.m., wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts.
She had been seen last inside a 2009 Lexus RX350 that was reported stolen from the area of Crest Avenue in Parrish.
But police said Tuesday after she was found that it was unlikely the vehicle had been stolen or that she had been kidnapped, according to AL.com. She was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, call 911 or contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 686-9991.
