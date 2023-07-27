Amazon Driver Takes Leap Into Customer’s Swimming Pool to Cool Off Amid Heatwave

An Amazon driver in California is making headlines after he dove into a customer's swimming pool to cool off from the severe heat.
In video posted by ViralHog, which was obtained and licensed from the California homeowner's CCTV, the driver dives onto the backyard pool on June 30 in Gardena after reading a note from the homeowner in which the delivery person was invited to take a dip amid the nearly triple digital summer day.
The driver can be seen in the video walking around to the back of the house, examining the large pool for a moment before he empties his pockets and leaps head-first off the diving board. He kept the uniform on amid the dip.
Most of the country has been sweltering under a relentless and deadly heatwave that appears to show no signs of breaking anytime in the near future.
Deaths attributed to the heatwave have been reported in several states, from hikers to children left in cars. A number of wildfires have also been blamed on the excessive heat and dry conditions.
Watch the driver take a dip here.
