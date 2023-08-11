Amazon Driver Discovers, Rescues Plastic Bag Full of Abandoned Puppies

TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
While turning onto a dead-end street, an Amazon delivery driver in Tulsa, Oklahoma spotted a strange plastic tote bag on the side of the road.
The unnamed driver decided to stop and see what was inside and discovered six rambunctious puppies, according to the Tulsa Police Department.
The department said it's currently working to find homes for each of the puppies. Two have already been adopted, while the remaining four spent the night at an officer's house.
Read More
- Amazon Drivers’ In-Vehicle Surveillance Camera Footage Leaks Online
- Baby Abandoned in Trash Bag Rescued by Stray Dog
- Golden Retriever Moms, Litters of Puppies Rescued After Being Abandoned in Field
- Woman Finds Amazon Driver Standing in Her Sprinkler as Stifling Texas Heat Persists
- Oklahoma Cops and 911 Dispatchers Care for Abandoned Kittens After Shelter Closure
- Amazon Driver Takes Leap Into Customer’s Swimming Pool to Cool Off Amid Heatwave
A local animal rescue will soon put the four puppies up for adoption.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews