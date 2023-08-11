Amazon Driver Discovers, Rescues Plastic Bag Full of Abandoned Puppies

While turning onto a dead-end street, an Amazon delivery driver in Tulsa, Oklahoma spotted a strange plastic tote bag on the side of the road.



The unnamed driver decided to stop and see what was inside and discovered six rambunctious puppies, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Courtesy Tulsa Police Department Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

The department said it's currently working to find homes for each of the puppies. Two have already been adopted, while the remaining four spent the night at an officer's house.

Courtesy Tulsa Police Department Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

A local animal rescue will soon put the four puppies up for adoption.