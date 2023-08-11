Amazon Driver Discovers, Rescues Plastic Bag Full of Abandoned Puppies - The Messenger
Amazon Driver Discovers, Rescues Plastic Bag Full of Abandoned Puppies

Two of the puppies have already been adopted, while the remaining four spent the night at a police officer's house

Nick Gallagher
Six puppies were discovered in a plastic tote bag and are currently being cared for by the Tulsa Police Department.Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

While turning onto a dead-end street, an Amazon delivery driver in Tulsa, Oklahoma spotted a strange plastic tote bag on the side of the road.

The unnamed driver decided to stop and see what was inside and discovered six rambunctious puppies, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The department said it's currently working to find homes for each of the puppies. Two have already been adopted, while the remaining four spent the night at an officer's house.

A local animal rescue will soon put the four puppies up for adoption.

