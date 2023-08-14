Amazon Introduces AI-Generated Customer Review Summaries

Last week, Amazon launched an AI tool that can write product descriptions for second party sellers. This morning, Amazon continued this AI push with a new feature aimed at saving customers some time. Now, the online store's webpages will supplement user reviews for certain products with a single, easy to read summary of recurring issues customers are having.

When selected Amazon customers scroll down to reviews on some products, they will now see a summary of text synthesizing customer feedback from the product's myriad reviews into one succinct paragraph. Beneath the paragraph will be a brief disclaimer that the text is “AI-generated from the text of customer reviews.” The paragraph will even have clickable buttons underneath, similar to the ones on Amazon today, that pull out key product features.

Amazon has released these AI-powered features first to a subset of mobile customers across a “broad selection” of products.

Amazon received the equivalent of 45 reviews every second last year, with 125 million customers contributing almost 1.5 billion reviews and ratings in total.

The retail giant has pursued legal action against thousands of sellers who purchased fake reviews. The Federal Trade Commission even got involved this year in a case against The Bountiful Company, the creator of Nature’s Bounty vitamins, and forced the company to pay $600,000 for deceiving Amazon customers by merging reviews of different products to boost their ratings.

“We continue to invest significant resources to proactively stop fake reviews,” Amazon wrote in a press release. The company pointed to “machine learning models that analyze thousands of data points” in conjunction with “expert investigators that use sophisticated fraud-detection tools to analyze and prevent fake reviews from ever appearing in our store.”

“The new AI-generated review highlights use only our trusted review corpus from verified purchases,” Amazon stated.