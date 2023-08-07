Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold Cases - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold Cases

The volunteer divers have found 60 submerged cars across the state of Florida

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Two divers discovered the cars in a lake near Miami International AirportWSVN

Nearly three dozen sunken cars have been discovered at the bottom of a lake in Doral, Florida, by a pair of crime-solving divers.

WSVN spoke to the divers — Ken Fleming and Doug Bishop — after they found 32 different cars purposely dumped in a murky lake near Miami International Airport.

The diving duo often volunteers their time to search for cars ditched in various bodies of water. Through their efforts, the team has found 60 submerged cars statewide.

"We're here trying to solve missing persons cold cases," Fleming told the station. "When we discover a spot like this, with multiple vehicles, it pretty much indicates that a crime [has been committed], where they're disposing the vehicles and hiding them from law enforcement."

Read More

Fleming said they hope to find valuable clues inside the vehicles.

"We have a case where someone drove from Pinellas County down to pick up their relatives at the airport, and then they disappeared," said Fleming, "so, in this spot, we're near the airport, it's a large body of water, it has easy access to get into, so we would target that as a potential foul play spot."

Doral Police have been made aware of the find, and are working with the divers to remove the cars from the lake.

"It's about providing answers for families where they don’t have them," offered Bishop. "Departments, respectfully, have to justify their use of resources, and when a case goes cold, we have the ability to step in."

"We don't have to justify our use of resources, and we can help eliminate the drag on personnel locally. We can do this, we specialize in it, we can do it on a high level and do so as volunteers."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.