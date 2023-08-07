Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold Cases

Nearly three dozen sunken cars have been discovered at the bottom of a lake in Doral, Florida, by a pair of crime-solving divers.
WSVN spoke to the divers — Ken Fleming and Doug Bishop — after they found 32 different cars purposely dumped in a murky lake near Miami International Airport.
The diving duo often volunteers their time to search for cars ditched in various bodies of water. Through their efforts, the team has found 60 submerged cars statewide.
"We're here trying to solve missing persons cold cases," Fleming told the station. "When we discover a spot like this, with multiple vehicles, it pretty much indicates that a crime [has been committed], where they're disposing the vehicles and hiding them from law enforcement."
Fleming said they hope to find valuable clues inside the vehicles.
"We have a case where someone drove from Pinellas County down to pick up their relatives at the airport, and then they disappeared," said Fleming, "so, in this spot, we're near the airport, it's a large body of water, it has easy access to get into, so we would target that as a potential foul play spot."
Doral Police have been made aware of the find, and are working with the divers to remove the cars from the lake.
"It's about providing answers for families where they don’t have them," offered Bishop. "Departments, respectfully, have to justify their use of resources, and when a case goes cold, we have the ability to step in."
"We don't have to justify our use of resources, and we can help eliminate the drag on personnel locally. We can do this, we specialize in it, we can do it on a high level and do so as volunteers."
