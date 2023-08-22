Amanda Knox Expecting Second Child With Husband

There's another baby on the way for Amanda Knox and her husband Christopher Robinson.
Through an Instagram post, Knox, 36, revealed that she is very much pregnant with the couple's second child. The post made no mention of when the baby is expected to arrive.
Knox and Robinson married in 2018. In 2021, they had their daughter, Eureka Muse, who is now 2.
In 2007, Knox made international headlines when she was accused of murder. The American student was studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, when police arrested her for the brutal slaying of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, 21.
Kercher was found half-naked with her throat cut in her bedroom.
Knox, who was 20 at the time of the killing, and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were both convicted of the murder.
Prosecutors alleged the crime had taken place during a sex game run amok, though there was little hard evidence against the young couple.
- Prince Harry Returns for Second Day of Testimony in UK Tabloid Trial
- Second Person Expected to Be Charged in Trump Case: Source (Exclusive)
- Prince Harry Testifies During Second Day in Court: ‘No One Would Want to Be Hacked’
- ‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ish Soto
- Amanda Kloots: Mother’s Day Was ‘Almost Harder’ Than Father’s Day After Nick Cordero’s Death
- Kamala Harris Announces Proposal to Cut Child Care Costs for Families
In 2011, Knox and Sollecito were freed after spending four years in prison; an appeals court acquitted them of Kercher's murder.
But in 2013, the pair were convicted again in absentia before being acquitted again two years later.
Knox has since become an author, activist and advocate for wrongfully-convicted people.
In 2013, Knox released her memoir, "Waiting to be Heard: A Memoir."
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech