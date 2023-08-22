Amanda Knox Expecting Second Child With Husband - The Messenger
Amanda Knox Expecting Second Child With Husband

In 2007, Knox made international headlines when she was accused of murder while studying abroad in Italy

Chris Harris
Amanda Knox recently shared on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child.Amanda Knox / Instagram

There's another baby on the way for Amanda Knox and her husband Christopher Robinson.

Through an Instagram post, Knox, 36, revealed that she is very much pregnant with the couple's second child. The post made no mention of when the baby is expected to arrive.

Knox and Robinson married in 2018. In 2021, they had their daughter, Eureka Muse, who is now 2.

In 2007, Knox made international headlines when she was accused of murder. The American student was studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, when police arrested her for the brutal slaying of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, 21.

Kercher was found half-naked with her throat cut in her bedroom.

Knox, who was 20 at the time of the killing, and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were both convicted of the murder.

Prosecutors alleged the crime had taken place during a sex game run amok, though there was little hard evidence against the young couple.

In 2011, Knox and Sollecito were freed after spending four years in prison; an appeals court acquitted them of Kercher's murder.

But in 2013, the pair were convicted again in absentia before being acquitted again two years later.

Knox has since become an author, activist and advocate for wrongfully-convicted people.

In 2013, Knox released her memoir, "Waiting to be Heard: A Memoir."

