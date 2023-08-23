Almost Cast Away: Man Stranded for Days on Island Made SOS in Sand and Built Shelter - The Messenger
Almost Cast Away: Man Stranded for Days on Island Made SOS in Sand and Built Shelter

The US Coast Guard spotted the 64-year-old's signal flares above the uninhabited island off the coast of Florida

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
A 64-year-old Dutch man lived out an abbreviated version of the 2000 Tom Hanks film "Cast Away" after he spent three days on a deserted island off the coast of Florida before being rescued by the US Coast Guard.

After the man's boat sank, he built a shelter and etched "SOS" into the ground to alert rescuers.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man who had been stranded on an uninhabited Bahamian island for three days.
The Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection first spotted flares above Cay Sal, an uninhabited island located between Florida and the Bahamas, leading them to investigate.

The man crafted makeshift shelter by attaching a tarp or sheet to nearby trees to protect him from the rain and sun.U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

A crew had initially dropped food, water and a radio down to the man to establish communication. He confirmed that he became stranded on the island after his boat broke down.

A series of aerial shots show the man's makeshift shelter, complete with a tarp tied to nearby trees along the island's rugged coast.

Photos also appeared to show the mast of his sunken boat sticking out of the water.

The Coast Guard said the mariner is in good health.

US authorities regularly patrol the area because it's just 30 miles from Cuba, and refugees fleeing the nation have inadvertently become stranded there while trying to make it to the U.S.

In 2014, an American man was rescued off the island after his dinghy went adrift. He was spotted alongside a fire and shelter that he'd crafted after six days stranded on the island.

