Almost 40% of Brown University Students Identify as LGBTQ+ in New Survey

Number not identifying as straight was more than five times the national average

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
As LGBTQ+ identification continues to grow across the country, Brown University has seen a sharp increase in students who do not identify as straight.

A Brown Daily Herald survey found that 38% of students identify as LGBTQ+ — more than five times the national average of 7.2%.

The student newspaper first began surveying students on their sexual orientation in 2010. Back then, 14% identified with the LGBTQ+ community.

Those identifying as LGBTQ+ appears to differ between generations, as a poll by Gallup in 2022 reported that while the national average of adults identifying as not straight was 7.2%, 19.7% of those between 19 to 25 identified as LGBTQ+.

Bisexual was the most common response in the Brown Herald’s poll from students who did not identify as straight, accounting for 53.7% of LGBTQ+ responses.

The number of students identifying as gay or lesbian was down to 22.9% after accounting for 46% of queer responses in 2010.

In reporting on the Brown survey, the Washington Examiner posited that the theory of Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria, the idea of LGBTQ+ identification as a social phenomenon, was a driver in the uptick.

The Examiner cited political scientist and researcher at the University of London Eric Kaufmann, who told the College Fix that sexual behavior has not aligned with identification, using the example that more people identify as bisexual but have only slept with the opposite sex. 

Kaufmann did note that the other possibility for the rise in identification as non-heterosexual could be a greater level of tolerance in the U.S. toward LGBTQ+ people.

Yiming Chen/Getty Images
