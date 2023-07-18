Alligator-Involved Car Crash in Texas Leaves Woman and Unborn Child Dead - The Messenger
Alligator-Involved Car Crash in Texas Leaves Woman and Unborn Child Dead

In the same vehicle were another adult and three children who survived the accident

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Two people were left dead in Texas after a car accident involving an alligator. According to the Refugio County Sheriff's Office, a woman and her unborn baby were killed when their vehicle hit an alligator on Sunday.

Alligator Accident
Refugio County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash involving pregnant women and alligatorRefugio County Sheriff’s Office

The crash occurred on State Highway 35 near San Antonio Bay in Refugio County, Texas, deputies reported.

In the same vehicle were another adult and three children who survived the accident. Upon impact with the alligator, which crossed in front of them, the truck the individuals were in rolled over, officials said. Despite attempts to save the Louisiana woman and her unborn child, both lives were tragically lost, officials told 3News. The woman, who was allegedly seven months pregnant, was identified as Gabrielle Breaux of Louisiana, local news outlet Beeville reported first, according to KVEO.

Breaux was confirmed dead at DeTar Hospital, where the other passengers are also expected to recover. Sgt. Harold Mallory, Public Information Officer at the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed Breaux was pregnant, as reported by STexasNews.com.

The alligator involved in the crash also died.

