Allegiant Flight Forced to Make Sudden 600 Foot Climb to Avoid Colliding With Private Jet

'Two of the flight attendants that were handing out drinks at the time, they both fell to the ground,' one passenger said

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Allegiant Air A319 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on July 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A flight attendant was injured and passengers were crying and praying as an Allegiant Airlines flight had to rapidly ascend 600 feet to avoid colliding with a private jet over the weekend. 

Allegiant Air Flight 485 from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Lexington, Kentucky, took off Sunday but only made it about 20 minutes into the journey when it began a sudden climb, according to Fox News.

The “evasive action” happened so quickly that flight attendants didn’t have time to sit down, passenger Jenna Thacker told NBC News

"Two of the flight attendants that were handing out drinks at the time, they both fell to the ground," Thacker said. "One of them was completely fine. But the other one did hit her head on her hand row, and it also turns out that she snapped her wrist.”

The injured flight attendant was crying and "laid on the ground for at least five minutes before they picked her up and moved her toward the back of the plane,” Thacker said. “And about five more minutes after that, they asked if there was any medically trained person on the airplane, when they finally got a woman and brought her back with them.”

Thacker said passengers were crying and praying for their safety during the whole ordeal.

The FAA said air traffic control told the Allegiant pilot to turn east after it crossed in front of a Gulfstream business jet, NBC News said. At the same time, the pilot got the alert from the plane itself and took “evasive action" to prevent disaster. The Gulfstream also took evasive action, and the FAA is now investigating the incident. 

The flight turned around and landed back in Fort Lauderdale. Thacker said she was too scared to get back on a plane, and her family rented a car and drove home to Kentucky.  

