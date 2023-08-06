Alleged Texas Serial Killer’s First Victim Who Survived a Shooting Hopes He Gets the Death Penalty - The Messenger
Alleged Texas Serial Killer’s First Victim Who Survived a Shooting Hopes He Gets the Death Penalty

The bullet traveled through his back and exited above his right scapula, leaving a three-and-a-half-inch hole

Published |Updated
Elaine Aradillas
On New Year’s Eve 1975, a 14-year-old boy armed with a deer rifle and another boy walked into an Austin convenience store and ordered 19-year-old Derly Ramirez into a cooler.

“He told me to kneel down. It was at that point that he shot me,” Ramirez, now 67, said.

"The mask didn't cover their chins. I could tell by the fact that they didn't have any hair growing out of their chins that they were young," Ramirez said in a phone interview with The Messenger. "They hadn't developed facial hair yet."

The boy shot him in the back.

The bullet traveled through his back and exited above his right scapula, leaving a three-and-a-half-inch hole. Left for dead, Ramirez managed to gain consciousness and call 911.

The following day, the boy went to a party and told friends about the incident. Ramirez said someone at the party reported it to police.

Raul Meza Jr. was arrested and convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to prison for 20 years. He was released on parole in 1981. The following year, he pled guilty to raping and strangling 8-year-old Kendra Page.

He was sentenced to 30 years, but was released 11 years later in 1993 for good behavior and time served.

“He was a completely free man. No parole, no nothing,” Ramirez said about Meza’s release. “He was just gone. Even then, I was worried that he might do something, and apparently he did.”

Derly Ramirez
Derly Ramirez

Shortly after Meza was released from prison he met Jesse Fraga, a parole officer who befriended Meza in the hopes of rehabilitating him, according to KVUE. The pair eventually became roommates.

Earlier this year, police discovered Fraga stabbed to death inside his home in Pflugerville, a small town outside of Austin. They began searching for Meza.

On May 22, Austin police received a call. “My name is Raul Meza, and you’re looking for me,” the suspect told police on the phone.

Raul Meza, Jr.
Raul Meza, Jr., was arrested on May 29 and charged with one count of capital murder.Austin Police Department

In addition to allegedly confessing to Fraga’s murder, Meza also told police he killed a woman in 2019. Police announced Meza’s DNA connected him to the death of 66-year-old Gloria Lofton. 

Since Meza’s alleged confession, police have identified 10 more cold cases with a similar modus operandi to Meza’s previous killings, according to authorities.  

He has been described as a serial killer.

“At one point he even contacted me through his lawyer, asking if I would forgive him because he had found Jesus,” Ramirez recalled. “I told the lawyer to tell him, ‘When Kendra can forgive you, I might consider it.’"

Meza is currently being held at Travis County Jail and charged with one count of capital murder, two counts of first-degree felonies, each set at $1 million bond, as well as one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to online jail records.

His next hearing is scheduled for August 22.

“I'm hoping he gets the death penalty,” Ramirez said. “I mean, the world really should be rid of someone like that.”

