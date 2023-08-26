Alleged Shooter of San Antonio Police Officers Already Faced at Least 2 Other Active Cases

An alleged gunman accused of shooting and wounding two San Antonio police officers during a wild pursuit was free despite being arrested two other times within the past year, including on another gun-related rap, according to authorities.

Jesse Garcia, 28, faces a slew of new felony charges in connection with the Thursday shootings, including aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

But with two other arrests since September 2022 and a criminal record dating back to his teens, officials were left wondering why Garcia was on the street to allegedly commit the latest crimes in the first place.

“Why wasn’t he in jail? Why were’t [sic] his bonds increased?,” SAPD Chief Bill McManus wrote Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “People want to know.”

In September, Garcia was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and drug possession, according to local outlet KSAT. He was reportedly released after posting $17,000 bond.

He was busted again in June on charges of car burglary, evading arrest in a vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, but posted $40,000 bond, according to the report.

New warrants were issued earlier this month after the bondsman who sprung Garcia on the June case lost contact with him, KSAT reported, citing the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers were trying to pick up Garcia on those warrants around 5 p.m. Thursday when he allegedly led them on a chaotic chase across San Antonio.

Working on a tip about Garcia’s whereabouts, officers saw him get into the passenger seat of a blue Mitsubishi driven by someone else, KSAT reported.

When officers were spotted approaching the car, the driver took off, sending the cops in pursuit.

As the Mitsubishi headed along a street near downtown San Antonio, Garcia allegedly opened fire at the tailing officers, hitting a SWAT officer, according to authorities. A second officer among the pursuers was wounded by debris kicked up by the shooting.

Garcia then hopped out of the Mitsubishi and allegedly carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint, while the driver of the Mitsubishi was detained, officials said.

Jesse Garcia, 28, allegedly shot two San Antonio Police Department officers on August 24, 2023, while already facing at least two other active cases. San Antonio Police Department

Garcia ditched the stolen car at an apartment building, allegedly fired at cops again — shooting a second officer — then barricaded himself inside an apartment, authorities said.

After an hours-long standoff, he was ultimately taken into custody without further incident.

The three injured officers were taken to area hospitals. The two who were shot faced life-threatening injuries, but were listed in stable condition as of Friday, according to the SAPD. The officer who was struck by debris was treated and released, KSAT reported.

As of Friday, he remained behind bars at Bexar County Jail in lieu of a cumulative $4.33 million bond. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

During a Friday press briefing, Bexar County First Assistant District Attorney Christian Henricksen joined McManus in questioning why Garcia was free to allegedly launch the rampage.

“I don’t think that’s an issue of falling through the cracks,” Henricksen said. “I mean, this is just the bond system that we have right now [which] is incredibly frustrating for us. I know it’s frustrating for law enforcement. I believe it’s frustrating for the public.”

“Until we have a system that’s more based on risk, where judges can look at it, they can look at the defendant, they can look at the case, they can look at the criminal history and have more authority to remand people when they’re clearly dangerous, then this is going to continue to happen,” the prosecutor continued.

Prosecutors had requested a higher bond amount for Garcia’s September arrest than the judge in the case ultimately approved, Henricksen said, according to KSAT.

Asked, however, why the prosecutor’s office is yet to indict Garcia in that case after nearly a year, Henricksen declined comment.

He did note that the judge in the June case set a bond amount higher than what would be typical for the allegations after prosecutors pointed out Garcia’s prior arrests and pending cases.

Garcia reportedly has convictions as an adult for giving a police officer fake identifying information in 2015, drug possession in 2017 and being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2019.

Records also show arrests dating back as far as 2011, when Garcia was 15, but do not detail the charges he faced as a minor.