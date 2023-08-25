Alleged Pot Brand Promotor Busted for Blasting ‘Kush Cannon’ at Passersby on Crowded Street

Thai authorities have identified an American who allegedly filmed himself using a "marijuana smoke device" to blast a crowd in Phuket to promote his weed brand last week.
Angkhan Vorac Chhieng, who appears to own a weed clothing and lifestyle brand called Kush Life, used a fog machine to spray passing bystanders with a thick cloud of marijuana smoke along a busy walking street in Potong Beach, according to Phuket Provincial Police.
Chhieng left Thailand the day after the incident. He later said he was sorry for the harm he had caused and that he didn't realize his actions would be deemed inappropriate, according to police.
Authorities decided to investigate after discovering a video of the suspect's "Kush Cannon" on Instagram.
The Bangla Walking Street, where the incident took place, is home to several weed dispensaries and cafes. In 2022, the country became the first in Asia to delist cannabis from its list of banned narcotics, initiating a new wave of "weed tourism."
However, smoking marijuana in public is still prohibited, with violators potentially facing a fine of $780 or a jail term of three months.
It remains unclear whether the suspect faces any charges.
