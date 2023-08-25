Alleged Pot Brand Promotor Busted for Blasting ‘Kush Cannon’ at Passersby on Crowded Street - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Alleged Pot Brand Promotor Busted for Blasting ‘Kush Cannon’ at Passersby on Crowded Street

It remains unclear whether the suspect faces any charges

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Angkhan Vorac Chhieng was accused of blasting bystanders with clouds of marijuana smoke in Phuket, Thailand on August 18.Phuket Provincial Police

Thai authorities have identified an American who allegedly filmed himself using a "marijuana smoke device" to blast a crowd in Phuket to promote his weed brand last week.

Angkhan Vorac Chhieng, who appears to own a weed clothing and lifestyle brand called Kush Life, used a fog machine to spray passing bystanders with a thick cloud of marijuana smoke along a busy walking street in Potong Beach, according to Phuket Provincial Police.

Chhieng left Thailand the day after the incident. He later said he was sorry for the harm he had caused and that he didn't realize his actions would be deemed inappropriate, according to police.

Authorities decided to investigate after discovering a video of the suspect's "Kush Cannon" on Instagram.

The alleged suspect stands beside what appears to be a Thai authority with his &quot;kush cannon.&quot;
The alleged suspect stands with his "kush cannon" beside what appears to be a Thai authority.Phuket Provincial Police

The Bangla Walking Street, where the incident took place, is home to several weed dispensaries and cafes. In 2022, the country became the first in Asia to delist cannabis from its list of banned narcotics, initiating a new wave of "weed tourism."

Read More

However, smoking marijuana in public is still prohibited, with violators potentially facing a fine of $780 or a jail term of three months.

It remains unclear whether the suspect faces any charges.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.