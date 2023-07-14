Alleged ‘Percocet Princess’ Accused in Possible OD Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

The woman arrested Thursday in connection with the suspected drug overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson was identified in reports as Sofia Haley Marks — known as the “Percocet Princess.”

Marks, 20, was taken into custody during a joint investigation by the NYPD and federal agencies, local outlets including NBC New York reported, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Charges were not immediately specified. She is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court on Friday.

Drena De Niro poses with her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Drena De Niro / Instagram

The NYPD could not immediately confirm Marks' identity. The DEA and DHS, variously reported as being involved in the investigation, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Marks is known, according to the New York Post, as the “Percocet Princess.”

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. He was 19.

While officials say the investigation is ongoing, Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, claimed in a recent Instagram post that he was poisoned with fentanyl-laced drugs.

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," the actor wrote on Instagram. "So for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever."

In a previous post, she wrote about her love for her late son.

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she wrote when she first announced her son's death. "You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now."

De Niro and his family laid his grandson to rest in New York City on Saturday.