Alleged Military Secrets Leaker Was Preparing for Race War: Report

The young member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking military intelligence to an online chat community was obsessed with guns and readying for a race war, according to chilling new videos, texts and chats obtained by The Washington Post.

Jack Teixeira, 21, who had a top security clearance, allegedly shared military secrets on Discord, a platform popular with video gamers.

The high school grad was arrested last month and charged with unauthorized "significant" disclosures of classified national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

A federal court filing noted Teixeira once boasted that if he "had his way he would kill a ton of people" to "cull the weak-minded."

But there was a dark racist and homophobic bent to his anger, according to the Post.

Unpublished videos, chat logs and interviews with friends indicate that Teixeira, who considers himself a politically conservative "Orthodox Christian," was preparing for a violent battle against Blacks, liberals, Jews, gays and transgenders, the Post reported.

“He used the term ‘race war’ quite a few times,” a close friend who often communicated with Teixeira on Discord told the the Post. The friend also had long private phone and video calls with Teixeira over several years, the newspaper noted.

“He did call himself racist, multiple times,” the friend said. “I would say he was proud of it.”

Teixeira also told a friend he feared that Black Lives Matter protesters would "target White people,” and said they needed to "be prepared for a revolution.”

Teixeira is seen firing an AR-style gun into the woods and sputtering racist messages in one of the videos obtained by the Post.

When he was arrested officials said Teixeira had a small arsenal of rifles, shotguns and pistols — and a helmet, gas mask and night-vision goggles — in the house where he lived with his mother and stepfather.

Friends said the Teixeira viewed thousands of classified documents on a broad range of topics at his job as a computer technician at Otis Air Force Base on Cape Cod that gave him access to the Pentagon’s network for top-secret information

He shared some of it — along with his paranoia and anti-government conspiracy theories — with some two dozen people on Discord, pals recounted.

“He had quite a few conspiratorial beliefs,” the close friend told the newspaper.

“I remember him multiple times talking about things like [the FBI raids at] Waco and Ruby Ridge, and talking about how the government kills their own people," he noted.

A friend also said the National Guardsman spoke "multiple times" about his desire when he was younger to "shoot up his school."

Teixera's attorneys have declined to comment to the Post.