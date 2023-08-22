Alleged Gunman in Fatal Gas Station Shooting Says Victim Hurled Racial Slurs: Police
Black man who fatally shot man at gas station says victim called him 'n-word'
A 20-year-old man who admitted to fatally shooting a 41-year-old outside a gas station claims he reacted to racism, police said.
Speaking to reporters during his arrest, Jekierin Walker, claimed that he shot Stefan Volkmann several times after Volkmann allegedly called him racial slurs.
Volkman allegedly approached him with “terroristic threats” and called him a racial slur, Walker said, according to ABC News affiliate KSAT.
Per the San Antonio Express-News, Walker also said he had no regrets about shooting the victim, alleging the victim called him the "n-word." Walking past media and the victim's mother, who witnessed the incident, the outlet reported he said: "Your son was racist."
According to the San Antonio Police Department, Walker asked multiple individuals for money, including the victim, before the incident.
When Volkmann called Walker, a Black man, racial slurs, he responded with gunfire at about 1 p.m. Monday at a gas station along the 4600 block of FM 78, near Binz-Engleman Road, officials said, according to CBS News affiliate KENS 5.
A longtime friend of Volkmann’s family, Stephanie Nemec, told KENS 5 that she took issue with how the victim was portrayed.
"I immediately knew that it was an untruth because that is not who the victim was," Nemec said before Volkmann's name was released to the public.
A local medical examiner identified Volkman after he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Nemec said she felt her friend was being slandered and labeled a racist.
“I think it's just really important to say, I mean he had a 16-year-old son at home that he was solely raising,” she said.
Walker, who stayed at the scene and admitted to the shooting, is now facing a murder charge.
