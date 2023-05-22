The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Alleged Drunk Driver Who Killed Bride on Her Wedding Night Complains, ‘Why Me?’

    When told to "toughen up" by her father, she reportedly said, "I can't. I want it to be over."

    Chris Harris
    The 25-year-old woman who allegedly killed a South Carolina bride on her wedding night after crashing into the bridal party told her parents that her "life is going to be over" and asked "why me?," according to a new report.

    The Charleston Post and Courier was granted access to recordings of Jamie Lee Komoroski's calls to her family from jail.

    She has also expressed remorse for plowing into the golf cart that was carrying new bride Samantha Miller.

    But she also seemed to complain about her own predicament, calling the deadly crash a "freak accident."

    Police have charged Komoroski with three counts of DUI involving death or serious bodily injury and reckless homicide.

    A mugshot of Jamie Lee Komoroski, who has been charged with DUI involving death.
    Charleston Sheriff Office

    She had a blood alcohol level of 0.261, more than three-times the legal limit of 0.08, according to authorities.

    The Post and Courier also reported Komoroski sobbed while in custody.

    “Oh my God. I just can’t believe this happened to me," she said, according to the newspaper. "Why me? … I’m going to be here for years and years and years and years.”

    When told to "toughen up" by her father, she reportedly said, "I can't. I want it to be over."

    She also said the crash was a "freak accident, obviously."

    "I didn't mean it to happen," she said. "I just feel like a terrible person, like, I didn't mean for any of that to happen."

    In a call with her boyfriend earlier this month, she allegedly gave him permission to leave her.

    On the night of the fatal incident, Komoroski allegedly visited at least five bars.

