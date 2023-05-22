Alleged Drunk Driver Who Killed Bride on Her Wedding Night Complains, ‘Why Me?’
When told to "toughen up" by her father, she reportedly said, "I can't. I want it to be over."
The 25-year-old woman who allegedly killed a South Carolina bride on her wedding night after crashing into the bridal party told her parents that her "life is going to be over" and asked "why me?," according to a new report.
The Charleston Post and Courier was granted access to recordings of Jamie Lee Komoroski's calls to her family from jail.
She has also expressed remorse for plowing into the golf cart that was carrying new bride Samantha Miller.
But she also seemed to complain about her own predicament, calling the deadly crash a "freak accident."
- Driver Was 3 Times Over Blood Alcohol Limit in Crash That Killed Bride on Wedding Night: Police
- Driver Who Killed Bride on Her Wedding Night Accused of ‘Bar Hopping’ Before Crash
- Groom Grieves Bride Killed in Wedding Day Crash: She Was an ‘Amazing Human Being’
- Bride’s Last Words to Husband Before She Was Killed: ‘She Wanted the Night to Never End’
- Husband of Bride Who Died in Wedding Night Crash Is Home and Planning Her Funeral
Police have charged Komoroski with three counts of DUI involving death or serious bodily injury and reckless homicide.
She had a blood alcohol level of 0.261, more than three-times the legal limit of 0.08, according to authorities.
The Post and Courier also reported Komoroski sobbed while in custody.
“Oh my God. I just can’t believe this happened to me," she said, according to the newspaper. "Why me? … I’m going to be here for years and years and years and years.”
She also said the crash was a "freak accident, obviously."
"I didn't mean it to happen," she said. "I just feel like a terrible person, like, I didn't mean for any of that to happen."
In a call with her boyfriend earlier this month, she allegedly gave him permission to leave her.
On the night of the fatal incident, Komoroski allegedly visited at least five bars.
