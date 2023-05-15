Alleged Drunk Driver Tries to Swap Places with Dog During DUI Traffic Stop
The man ran away from a police officer when asked how much he had to drink
A man pulled over for speeding in Springfield, Colorado, attempted to pass the blame to his passenger, a dog, according to a Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department. Police pulled the man over for driving 22 miles per hour over the speed limit.
During the traffic stop, police watched as the man tried to switch places with his dog, who was in the passenger seat. The man then exited the passenger side and "claimed he was not driving," according to the post. When asked about how much he had to drink, the man showed "clear signs of intoxication" and ran away from the officer.
The man had gotten lost in Springfield on his way to Pueblo, Colorado, where he had two active warrants for his arrest, police said in the post.
He was arrested and booked into jail for his warrants and driving under the influence, speeding, driving while impaired, driving under suspension, and resisting arrest, according to police.
